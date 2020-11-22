FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.09.

NYSE:FE opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

