Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 85,254 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,254 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $713,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,775,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TMO. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.13.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.04. 1,868,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.