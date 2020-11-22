Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 266,443 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Rio Tinto Group worth $712,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.53. 1,251,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.