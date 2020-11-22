Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Billion Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,585,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2,897.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 79,736 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 47.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 165.4% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $150.24. 7,320,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average is $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

