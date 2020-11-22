Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $618.89 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,728,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $618,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,546,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after buying an additional 805,684 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,390,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 350,416 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 509.5% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 522,288 shares during the period.

SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 2,458,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.44.

