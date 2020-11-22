Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $893.90 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193,890 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Caterpillar worth $893,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,441. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $176.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

