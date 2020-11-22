Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,756,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.56% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,987,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,308,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503,398. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

