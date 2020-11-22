Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,750 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of UnitedHealth Group worth $769,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 292.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.