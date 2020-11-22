Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 287,026 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $720,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.64. 35,008,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,182,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

