Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,149 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Intuitive Surgical worth $825,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after purchasing an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $730.74. 389,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,347. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $726.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

