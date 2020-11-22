Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,451 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Novartis worth $788,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NVS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,890. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

