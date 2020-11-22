Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,753,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,032,335 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Starbucks worth $580,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.01. 4,610,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

