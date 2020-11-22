FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $137.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMC. Truist Financial increased their target price on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.18.

FMC stock opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

