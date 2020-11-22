FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $17.05 million and $947,544.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

