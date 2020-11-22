Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

