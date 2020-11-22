Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of FBHS opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

