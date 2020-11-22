Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.04.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

