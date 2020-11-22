GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. GenesisX has a total market cap of $19,891.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,948,805 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.