GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.85.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

