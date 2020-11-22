Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 302,747 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,072 shares of company stock worth $16,462,409. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $69.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

