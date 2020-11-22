Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

OTCMKTS GROUF opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.