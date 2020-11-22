Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.21.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

