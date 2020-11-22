Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $79,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $460,027.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,256 shares of company stock valued at $24,236,431.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after buying an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,766,000 after buying an additional 655,095 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

