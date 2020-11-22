GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,321 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mastercard by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Shares of MA stock opened at $323.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,868 shares of company stock valued at $175,693,281. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

