GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $33.71 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $33,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth $56,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. Insiders have sold 250,072 shares of company stock valued at $16,462,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

