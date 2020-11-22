GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,965 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $31,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Paychex by 39.9% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.