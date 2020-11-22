GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 9,562 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,007 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,269. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

