H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.25. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

