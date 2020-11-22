Haverford Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

Shares of COST traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.12. 1,809,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

