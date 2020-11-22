Haverford Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $41,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.80. 240,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

