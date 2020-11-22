Haverford Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 762,173 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 96,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 290,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,047,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,207. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

