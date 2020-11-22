Haverford Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 5.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Comcast by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $49.17. 19,830,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,875,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

