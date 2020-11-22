Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 3.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 367,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $672.71. The stock had a trading volume of 396,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $692.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $631.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

