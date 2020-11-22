Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after buying an additional 1,053,647 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 195,099 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,874,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MMS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 614,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MAXIMUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

