Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 3.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,883,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. 5,835,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,041,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

