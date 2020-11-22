Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $9 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. 4,380,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,710. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

