Haverford Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

