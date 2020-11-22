Haverford Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.00. 242,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.57. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

