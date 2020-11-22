Haverford Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after purchasing an additional 357,374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,086. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of -357.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $114.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

