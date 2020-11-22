Haverford Financial Services Inc. Purchases 861 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.5% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 48,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 15,647,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,292,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

