Haverford Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,634,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 371,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 925,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,685. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

