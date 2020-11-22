Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 195 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CX Institutional raised its position in S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.28. 825,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

