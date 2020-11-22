Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,393,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,342,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,096,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 112,959 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 875,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 794,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 737,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $75.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

