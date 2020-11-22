Haverford Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.5% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. 8,397,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

