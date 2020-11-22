Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 36,666 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Raytheon Technologies worth $77,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,506,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,508,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. 5,835,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,041,113. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

