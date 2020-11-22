Haverford Trust Co. Buys 5,195 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,684,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

