Haverford Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

AEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.49. 5,841,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,284. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

