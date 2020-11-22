Haverford Trust Co. Grows Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

