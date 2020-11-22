Haverford Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,242 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,189,000 after buying an additional 196,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 651,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,031,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

