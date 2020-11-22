Haverford Trust Co. Has $14.24 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,833 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000.

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. 1,257,335 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

